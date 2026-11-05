Fat Joe: Tiny Desk Concert

When Fat Joe walked into NPR headquarters, he intended to shake the table (or desk, in this case). He wanted to "touch the third rail," meaning it would be anything but your typical Tiny Desk concert, and the audience would be treated to a new level of spontaneity. The way this show is treacherous and unpredictable, yet lands on incredibly solid footing, directly reflects how Joey Crack's career has survived and thrived for over 30 years.

In the five years since his Tiny Desk (home) concert , Joe Cartagena has continued to reinvent himself, leaning into his polarizing takes and storytelling as an internet personality, writing a book and, more recently, co-hosting the popular Joe and Jada podcast with another Tiny Desk alum, Jadakiss . Fat Joe's music has remained the driving force, with consistent album output and hit records.

For his Tiny Desk, the Bronx emcee flexes the benefits of loyalty and longevity, inviting a laundry list of guest appearances from Remy Ma , Stove God Cooks , Stevie Mackey , Dre (from the production duo Cool & Dre) and Jadakiss, in support of career-spanning set list and songs from his latest album, Organized Rhyme.

SET LIST

"Million Dollar Intro (feat. Stevie Mackey)"

"Cocababy (feat. Remy Ma)"

"(Ha Ha) Slow Down"

"I Shot Ya"

"New York (feat. Jadakiss)"

"The Aroma (feat. Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks & Remy Ma)"

"Feelin a Way (feat. Stevie Mackey)"

"I Won't Tell (feat. Stevie Mackey)"

"Lean Back (feat. Remy Ma)"

"All the Way Up (feat. Remy Ma)"

MUSICIANS

Fat Joe: vocals

Jadakiss: vocals

Remy Ma: vocals

Stove God Cooks: vocals

Stevie Mackey: vocals

Zo Harris: keys, music director

Ricky "Strings" Ramos: guitar

Keithan Foster: bass

Antwan "Amadeaus" Thompson: drums

Ted Smooth: DJ

Dre: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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