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How a musician turned singing sands into an instrument

NPR | By Henry Larson
Published November 7, 2026 at 3:12 PM MST

A North Carolina musician was fascinating by the sound of singing sand dunes. He asked researchers from all over the world for help turning them into an instrument.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Music All Things Considered
Henry Larson

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