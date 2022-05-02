Stream live performances from public radio's NON-COMM 2022

The premier annual industry conference for non-commercial triple-A radio stations, NON-COMMvention, returns as an in-person gathering on May 3-6, 2022 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. The event will bring together public radio music programmers, music industry representatives and music media from across the country.

Afternoon and evening music showcases will feature 30 of today's leading artists and bands, who come from around the world to perform for NON-COMM attendees.

Hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia, you can get a front row seat by watching the live video webcast, streaming from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.

TUESDAY MAY 3

Evening Showcases

7:00-7:20 – Ben Arnold

7:25-7:45 – Janis Ian

7:50-8:10 – Ryan Culwell

8:15-8:35 – Art d'Ecco

8:40-9:00 – Grace Vonderkuhn

9:05-9:35 – Craig Finn of The Hold Steady

9:40-10:10 – G. Love

10:15-10:55 – Geese

WEDNESDAY MAY 4

Afternoon Showcases

12:00-12:20 – Allison Russell

12:25-12:55 – Britt Daniel & Alex Fischel of Spoon

Evening Showcases

7:30-7:50 – Cosmic Guilt

7:55-8:15 – J.S. Ondara

8:20-8:40 – Nikki Lane

8:45-9:05 – Indigo DeSouza

9:10-9:30 – Sugaray Rayford

9:35-10:05 – Sharon Van Etten

10:10-10:40 – Charley Crockett

10:45-11:25 – Father John Misty

THURSDAY MAY 5

Afternoon Showcases

12:00-12:20 – Buffalo Nichols

12:25-12:55 – Ibeyi

Evening Showcases

7:00-7:20 – Madison Cunningham

7:25-7:45 – S.G. Goodman

7:50-8:10 – Curtis Harding

8:15-8:35 – The Dip

8:40-9:00 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

9:05-9:35 – Nilufer Yanya

9:40-10:00 – Kiwi Jr.

10:05-10:45 – Old Crow Medicine Show

FRIDAY MAY 6

Afternoon Showcases

12:00-12:20 – Joanna Sternberg

12:25-12:55 – Lucius

Copyright 2022 XPN