For Kurt Vile, 'settling down' doesn't necessarily mean 'staying still'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM MDT

Kurt Vile has always been a Philly guy — it's where he grew up; it's where he started his music career. The cover artwork for one of his albums is even immortalized as a mural in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood. But it's only in the last couple of years that Kurt's had the time to truly settle down in his own little patch of the city after years of non-stop touring. Not that "settling down" necessarily means "staying still."

Kurt's latest album is titled (watch my moves) and he joins me to talk about the moves he's been making, who he's been working with and lots more. You'll also hear songs from his new album, including some live solo performances that were recorded during his Free At Noon concert, hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia. Hear the complete session in the audio player above.

