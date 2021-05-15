© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
News

What Is That Instrument? St. Luke's Volunteer Finds And Shares Peace With A Handpan

Boise State Public Radio | By Troy Oppie
Published May 15, 2021 at 7:34 AM MDT
Volunteer Dave Jones plays the handpan at St. Luke's Boise COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Anita Kissee
/
St. Luke's Hospitals
Volunteer Dave Jones plays the handpan at St. Luke's Boise COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

A new vaccination can be scary. The shot itself could be anxiety-inducing, or the 15 minute wait — in relative silence — to be sure there’s no adverse reaction.

On some days at St. Luke’s Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Boise, that anxious tension might be absorbed into the sounds of an instrument called the handpan, played by the hands of a self-taught volunteer eager to share its healing power.

Video provided by St. Luke's Hospital System:

Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a weekend news host and reporter for Boise State Public Radio News, and host of Jazz Conversations (since 2013) on Boise State Public Radio Music.
