Parole Board Grants Gerald Pizzuto Clemency Hearing, Execution On Hold

Idaho District Judge Jay Gaskill stayed the execution of Gerald Ross Pizzuto, Jr. Tuesday, following the recommendation of a state parole board that Pizzuto be granted a commutation hearing in November 2021.

Pizzuto was convicted in the 1985 murders of Berta and Del Herndon in rural Idaho County. He forced both into their mountain cabin at gunpoint and stole money after killing them.

Pizzuto, who has terminal cancer, was scheduled to be executed June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.

