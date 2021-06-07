AG's Office: Ada County Commissioner Davidson Conduct With Judge Called "Disconcerting" But Not Criminal

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson’s talk with a judge on far-right leader Ammon Bundy’s behalf was “disconcerting” but not criminal. That’s according to an investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office obtained by Boise State Public Radio.

The report looked into a conversation Davidson had with Judge David Manweiler at the Ada County Courthouse in March. Davidson approached the judge on Bundy’s behalf after Bundy refused to wear a mask for his trespassing trial, in violation of the court’s pandemic rules.

The anti-extremist group The Idaho 97 Project requested the investigation.

The AG’s office did not find criminal intent to influence a judge, but it did have harsh words for Davidson.

“Despite our decision not to file criminal charges, this office does not condone Commissioner Davidson's conduct,” the report reads.

The report also suggested Davidson get training on how to properly communicate with the judiciary. Davidson has been outspoken in his opposition to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Davidson’s interaction with the judge happened on the day a chaotic scene broke out in front of the courthouse. Dozens of Bundy’s supporters gathered there and tried to push their way into the courthouse and even scuffled with police.

Bundy was arrested for failure to appear and two of his supporters were also arrested, including one for felony battery on a law enforcement officer.

In a Facebook video from that day, Davidson can be seen talking to Bundy supporters, saying he was trying to help them.

