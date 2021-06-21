© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Environment

Boise Aims To Be Carbon Neutral By 2050

Boise State Public Radio | By Lindsey Schmidt
Published June 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM MDT
Two people riding bikes along the Boise Greenbelt path through trees and a grassy area.
Charlie Litchfield
/
AP Images
Increasing non-vehicular transportation is a key focus of the City Council to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Boise is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050. The city’s plan to make that happen relies on participation from the government, businesses and residents.

The Boise City Council set a goal for the city government to be carbon neutral by 2035 and for the whole city 15 years later.

Steven Hubble manages Boise’s Public Works Climate Action Division. He said residents will need to get involved to reach the goal.

“It's going to take significant action by residents, by businesses and really coming together as a community,” Hubble said.

Reducing transportation is one way to cut greenhouse gasses, he said. One goal is having every household cut a car trip per day in the next four years. Hubble said Boise is set up to do that.

“This is a community that loves its greenbelt; we love our bikes,” he said. “We love our ability to get outside.”

Boise’s climate goals are modeled after cities of similar sizes and climates, like Salt Lake City and Spokane.

Lindsey Schmidt
