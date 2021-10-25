2 dead, 4 injured at Boise mall shooting, police say

Two people have died after a shooting at Boise Towne Square Mall Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police. Four others were injured.

A Boise Police officer is among the victims, though they were treated and released.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee didn't take questions at a press conference late Monday afternoon or offer a status update on the remaining victims.

One person is in custody at this time and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at-large, as well as for those that were witnesses or are the families of those involved or are involved themselves,” Lee said.

James Dawson Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee gives an initial briefing to media late Monday afternoon related to a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall earlier in the day.

He said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the mall around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after responding, Lee said police found a person matching the suspect’s description and both sides exchanged gunfire, which is when the officer was injured.

A vehicle near the intersection of N. Milwaukee St. and Emerald Street could be seen with a bullet hole through the driver's side window.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Lee said police had cleared most of the mall, but were still making their way through each store.

He said they don’t have any information to believe there was more than one shooter and he doesn’t believe there’s any danger to the community at this time.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean thanked first responders for reacting so quickly to the incident, as well as shopkeepers who protected their customers during the shooting.

“You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers,” McLean said.

She said her heart went out to victims and their family members, including those who had a loved one sheltering in place at the mall.

James Dawson What appears to be a bullet hole in the driver's side window of a vehicle blocked off by police on N. Milwaukee St. following a shooting in the area of the Boise Towne Square mall Monday afternoon.

“No one should have to experience that pain and trauma,” McLean said.

Brookfield Properties, the company that manages Boise Towne Square, said in a statement that the mall will be closed Tuesday out of respect for the community.

“We are heart broken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy,” said Lindsay Kahn, director of public relations for Brookfield Properties.

