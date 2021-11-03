Boise Mall Shooting

-
Boise police officers had interactions with Jacob Bergquist this spring that made them suspicious of the suspected gunman in the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting.
-
Boise is still mourning the loss of two community members who were killed from a shooting Monday at the Towne Square Mall. How did we get here — and how do we prevent more shootings in the future?
-
In the wake of a tragic mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall which left two victims and the gunman dead October 25, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee says the community, the state and the nation has to be much more serious about addressing the untold mental crises that trigger such senseless violence in Idaho and beyond.
-
The gunman in the shooting at the Boise Town Square Mall Monday broadcasted white-supremacist remarks on social media. He has also been known to police since early April when he showed up in the state Capitol with a gun and a camera.
-
Yesterday was a dark day in Boise. Two people were killed during a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall, and four injured victims were sent to the hospital.
-
Two died and four people were injured in the shooting at Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday.