© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Here's your final 2021 Election Day primer before going to the polls

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT
ap_steve_helber_i_voted_sticker.jpg
Steve Helber
/
AP Images

Morning Edition host George Prentice touches base with All Things Considered host Troy Oppie and reporter Rachel Cohen, as they each drill down in to some key Idaho races.

Plus, Prentice talks with Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple about the largest Election Day operations in Idaho; and when voters might expect to see some returns on Election Night.

Additional interview
Trent Tripple visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice
Ada County Election Day

Make certain to catch all of the post election analysis on the Wednesday, Nov. 3 Morning Edition and Idaho Matters.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Find reporter George Prentice on Twitter @georgepren

Tags

News2021 ElectionAda County Elections
George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
See stories by George Prentice