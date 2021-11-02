Here's your final 2021 Election Day primer before going to the polls

Morning Edition host George Prentice touches base with All Things Considered host Troy Oppie and reporter Rachel Cohen, as they each drill down in to some key Idaho races.

Plus, Prentice talks with Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple about the largest Election Day operations in Idaho; and when voters might expect to see some returns on Election Night.

Additional interview Trent Tripple visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice Listen • 6:28

Make certain to catch all of the post election analysis on the Wednesday, Nov. 3 Morning Edition and Idaho Matters.

