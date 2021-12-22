© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

News

Morning Edition in 2021: Hundreds of shows, thousands of guests and countless ‘Good mornings’

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST
92253163_l.jpg
123rf
“Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes."

“Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes...
Five hundred twenty-five thousand moments so dear...
Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes...
How do you measure? Measure a year?”

- Jonathan Larson, 'Rent"

Listening back to a year of conversations on Morning Edition has usually been an enlightening and often life-affirming exercise. But this year, it was much more emotional than I was prepared for. But here it is, a few brief moments from the hundreds of conversations on Morning Edition in 2021.

'What time do you go to bed?' is a question I've been asked too many times to remember.

The better question is, 'What time to you get to work?'

And my best answer to that is: Just in time to say, ‘It’s Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio News.’

