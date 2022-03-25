© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

News

OK Idaho, here’s the REAL scoop on who should win the Oscars.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published March 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM MDT
Oscars 2022.jpg
Courtesy: Apple+, Disney, Netflix, Sony Pictures Classics, Warner Bros.
The 94th Academy Awards will be revealed Sunday, March 27, 2022

Trying to second guess the 9,000+ members of the Motion Picture Academy has become a cottage industry.

Every major media outlet from The New York Times to Variety handicaps Hollywood’s biggest prize; plus, there are oodles of online gambling sites more than anxious to take your money on betting who might win (with just a couple of days before the ceremony, Vegas bookies have "The Power of the Dog" as a slight favorite to win Best Picture, with "CODA" coming in a close second).

But this year, we’re turning to the true insiders – the ticket-taking, snack-making team at The Flicks in Boise.

In between screenings, Morning Edition host George Prentice spent some time with Jarod Bastrom, Keren Starnes and Sydney Valencia-Slighter to talk Oscars. But the rules were that … well, there were no rules.

