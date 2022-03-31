© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

News

Nampa establishing drought task force to plan, educate community for shrinking water supply

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published March 31, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT
A canal in Nampa with hoses running of the side into a grassy area.
Scott Graf
/
Boise State Public Radio

Early pioneers arriving in the Boise valley in the 1860s documented an unpredictable Boise River surrounded by lots of dry sagebrush. That’s according to a 2015 document published by Stevens Historical Research Associates.

Irrigation changed that; taming the river and allowing much of the valley to become farmland. Farmers and homeowners pay for the right to access that water. This year in Nampa, that cost rose more than 13%, and there’s no guarantee how much water will be available.

Much of Idaho is expected to be in moderate or severe drought again this summer. The city of Nampa is establishing a task force to plan and educate users on best practices as supply shrinks.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says the group will include members from the three irrigation districts serving the city and other stakeholders like the rural water association and local school districts.

Kling is inviting water users to come to an open house and presentation at the Nampa Civic Center to learn more about ways to conserve and maximize water.

The current snowpack in the Boise River basin is measured at 64% of normal.

News WaterDroughtCanyon CountyNampa
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News. He's also heard Saturday nights on Boise State Public Radio Music's Jazz Conversations.
