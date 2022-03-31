Nampa establishing drought task force to plan, educate community for shrinking water supply

Early pioneers arriving in the Boise valley in the 1860s documented an unpredictable Boise River surrounded by lots of dry sagebrush. That’s according to a 2015 document published by Stevens Historical Research Associates.

Irrigation changed that; taming the river and allowing much of the valley to become farmland. Farmers and homeowners pay for the right to access that water. This year in Nampa, that cost rose more than 13%, and there’s no guarantee how much water will be available.

Much of Idaho is expected to be in moderate or severe drought again this summer. The city of Nampa is establishing a task force to plan and educate users on best practices as supply shrinks.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says the group will include members from the three irrigation districts serving the city and other stakeholders like the rural water association and local school districts.

Kling is inviting water users to come to an open house and presentation at the Nampa Civic Center to learn more about ways to conserve and maximize water.

The current snowpack in the Boise River basin is measured at 64% of normal.