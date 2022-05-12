© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho CAFE project gets boost from Chobani

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:59 AM MDT
center_for_public_integrity_dairy_farm_jerome_id13_0.jpg
Joy Pruitt
/
The Center for Public Integrity
A file photo of a dairy farm in Jerome, Idaho

Fundraising for a large research dairy farm planned in the Magic Valley got a boost Wednesday.

The Idaho CAFE project, or the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, has been in the works for more than a decade.

It’s led by the University of Idaho and includes a 2,000-cow dairy and 640-acres of farm fields in Rupert, an outreach center in Jerome, and a food-processing-focused partnership with the College of Southern Idaho.

The $22.5 million first stage of the project is now closer to reality thanks to a $1 million gift from Chobani announced Wednesday. The yogurt-maker has a manufacturing plant and research and development center in Twin Falls.

Michael Parrella, dean of U of I’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, said Chobani’s mission aligns with one of the primary goals of the CAFE project: to answer pressing questions about the dairy industry’s environmental impact.

“Most of that is nutrient management – what comes out of the back end of the cow,” Parrella said.

“There’s lagoons, there’s odor coming from the dairies, there’s air quality issues,” he said. “There’s issues over surface and groundwater contamination – big issues in the state, no question.”

The dairy industry has set a goal of reaching greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050. Experiments at the CAFE site will also focus on soil health and regenerative agriculture.

The facility, which would be the largest research dairy in the county, is intended to replicate a real dairy farm in Idaho, so scientists can ask real-world questions. Parrella calls it a 30-year experiment.

Site location for the Idaho CAFE project
1 of 4  — 0-2.jpeg
The Idaho CAFE research dairy will be located in Rupert.
An aerial view of the research dairy.
2 of 4  — 0.jpeg
The Idaho CAFE research dairy will be located in Rupert.
A rendering of the Idaho CAFE research dairy
3 of 4  — 0-1.jpeg
A rendering of the Idaho CAFE research dairy
A rendering of the Idaho CAFE research dairy
4 of 4  — 0-3.jpeg
A rendering of the Idaho CAFE research dairy

The research will also focus on the dairy industry’s economic viability. Idaho is the third-largest milk-producing state after California and Wisconsin.

Other funding for the CAFE project has come from the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, the University of Idaho and the state of Idaho, among other sources.

Construction on the first stage of the dairy is set to begin next month, and cows could be milked on site as soon as the end of this year.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Rachel Cohen
As the south-central Idaho reporter, I cover the Magic and Wood River valleys. I also enjoy writing about issues related to health and the environment.
