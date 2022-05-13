© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Jail time recommended for Idaho woman at January 6 insurrection

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published May 13, 2022 at 9:02 AM MDT
Hemphill Facebook.jpeg
Facebook
Pam Hemphill faces several misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Shortly after the riot Hemphill posted a video of herself at the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence an Idaho woman to 60 days in jail for her role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Pam Hemphill has been a regular participant in protests led by the People’s Rights Network, the anti-government group led by Ammon Bundy.

She was among dozens of people who stormed the Idaho Capitol gallery in August 2020, breaking a glass door. She shares videos of many protests on social media.

Capitol riot prosecutors said her actions on since-deleted videos Hemphill broadcasted from Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, conflicted with statements she gave to police after being arrested. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor charge, in exchange for three others being dropped.

Prosecutors have asked she be sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation, plus community service and $500 dollars restitution.

In a sentencing filing, they write Hemphill has shown no remorse for her actions, which they say included celebrating and encouraging the violence at the capital, and comparing it to the disturbance at Idaho’s Capitol.

Hemphill’s sentencing hearing is on May 18.

Tags

News People's Rights NetworkinsurrectionU.S. Capitol
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News. He's also heard Saturday nights on Boise State Public Radio Music's Jazz Conversations.
See stories by Troy Oppie