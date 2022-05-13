Jail time recommended for Idaho woman at January 6 insurrection

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence an Idaho woman to 60 days in jail for her role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Pam Hemphill has been a regular participant in protests led by the People’s Rights Network, the anti-government group led by Ammon Bundy.

She was among dozens of people who stormed the Idaho Capitol gallery in August 2020, breaking a glass door. She shares videos of many protests on social media.

Capitol riot prosecutors said her actions on since-deleted videos Hemphill broadcasted from Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, conflicted with statements she gave to police after being arrested. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor charge, in exchange for three others being dropped.

Prosecutors have asked she be sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation, plus community service and $500 dollars restitution.

In a sentencing filing, they write Hemphill has shown no remorse for her actions, which they say included celebrating and encouraging the violence at the capital, and comparing it to the disturbance at Idaho’s Capitol.

Hemphill’s sentencing hearing is on May 18.