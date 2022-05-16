Idaho 'Day of Action' rally attracted thousands of pro-choice attendees

After addressing thousands of Idahoans at a Statehouse Day of Action rally, on Saturday Idaho family medicine physician Dr. Caitlin Gustafson said she was impressed, but not overly surprised at the turnout.

"I think it just tells me that the majority of people support abortion as part of regular health care … that they don't want this body of people to decide for them what to do with their pregnancy and their future. And I think that's the truth. We know that about the majority of Americans, and this shows that here today," said Gustafson.

The rally was part of a national "day of action" and cities across the country held similar events. Organizers of the rally in Boise estimated the gathering topped 5,000 people.

Thousands are with us today at the Idaho State Capitol to say #BansOffOurBodies!



Boise is making it clear: Idahoans want safe, legal #abortion access. #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/Gz4g37X902 — Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - West (@PPAAWest) May 14, 2022

Gustafson said the turnout was a representation of where most Americans are on the right to choose.

A counter-demonstration followed the original rally, sponsored by the Idaho Family Policy Center, which helped draft and push a bill during this year's session.

Earlier this month, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned and states would be given the right to regulate the procedure. If that happens, Idaho's trigger law would go into effect 30 days following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.