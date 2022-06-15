Wait, Wait … Murray Horwitz in Boise for the opening of his Tony-winning Ain’t Misbehavin’

With a tip of the fedora to another much-loved American humorist, Murray Horwitz says, ‘I’ve never seen a microphone I didn’t like.”

Thank goodness. Without Horwitz, we wouldn’t have “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” countless other public radio programs, and the wildly popular podcast, “Question of the Day.” But broadcasting is just a piece of quite wonderful puzzle. He’s a playwright, lyricist, critic, winner of three Peabody Awards, and the Tony for the 1978 Broadway smash “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

“I always tell people, ‘We didn’t win the Tony so much as Fats Waller did,’” he said.

Just prior to his visit to Boise to attend the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s opening night of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” Horwitz Visited with Moring Edition host George Prentice to talk about NPR, Wait, Wait…, Broadway and much more.