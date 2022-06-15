© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
News

Wait, Wait … Murray Horwitz in Boise for the opening of his Tony-winning Ain’t Misbehavin’

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM MDT
Murray Horwitz.jpg
Murray Horwitz, NPR, Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me, American Theater Wing
Murray Horwitz

With a tip of the fedora to another much-loved American humorist, Murray Horwitz says, ‘I’ve never seen a microphone I didn’t like.”

Thank goodness. Without Horwitz, we wouldn’t have “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” countless other public radio programs, and the wildly popular podcast, “Question of the Day.” But broadcasting is just a piece of quite wonderful puzzle. He’s a playwright, lyricist, critic, winner of three Peabody Awards, and the Tony for the 1978 Broadway smash “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

“I always tell people, ‘We didn’t win the Tony so much as Fats Waller did,’” he said.

Just prior to his visit to Boise to attend the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s opening night of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” Horwitz Visited with Moring Edition host George Prentice to talk about NPR, Wait, Wait…, Broadway and much more.

“The sense of anticipation and wonder and enthusiasm is… it’s just… it’s magical. And I think it happens before every live theater performance.”

George Prentice
