Meridian Fire Department warns the public of the dangers of fireworks

Local officials are warning the public of the potential dangers of fireworks.

The Meridian Fire Department recommends buying fireworks labeled "Safe and Sane." These include fountains, sparklers and other non-aerial fireworks.

“Once you're done with your fireworks, we recommend you put them in a bucket of water and just let them soak overnight,” said Deputy Chief of Prevention at Meridian Fire Department, Joe Bongiorno. “Then the next morning when you get up, then throw them in your garbage can."

Bongiorno says improperly disposed fireworks have caused house fires in the past. This is caused by fireworks igniting in the trash and being placed against or in the house.

Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has found that there has been an upward trend of 25% of firework-related injuries since 2006. There were also 1,100 sparkler injuries in 2021.

“Be aware that those get up to 1500 degrees or more. And we want to make sure that we don't get any burns from kids handling those,” said Bongiorno.

Fireworks are banned in parts of unincorporated Ada County – including the Boise Foothills where fireworks started a fire in 2016 that burned thousands of acres and one family’s home.