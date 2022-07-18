'If not us, then who?' Boise City Council will weigh in on abortion bans

The Boise City Council is set to take up a resolution Tuesday that says the city will not be shifting more law enforcement resources for the purpose of prosecuting abortion providers.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion is indeed the business of the city.

The resolution says "this policy does not apply to abortion investigations involving coercion or force used against the pregnant person, conduct criminally negligent to the health of the pregnant person seeking care, and cases where the abortion is not the crime being investigated but is investigated as evidence of another crime, such as sexual assault."

I am infuriated, & intensely worried. The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and private. This decision by the Supreme Court will have devastating consequences on the health, privacy, & economic independence of women throughout our community, state, and nation. — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) June 24, 2022

"It has, without us wanting to have it, become a city issue because it gets at the very base of what it means to live in this community, to create a strong and vibrant life, to have rights of privacy and choice, and to build those lives as we all seek to do. And if not us, then who?" said Mayor McLean.

The resolution is on the agenda of Tuesday evening’s council meeting which gets underway at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Boise's YouTube channel.

You can read the full resolution – it is on pages 782 and 783.