© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

'If not us, then who?' Boise City Council will weigh in on abortion bans

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT
IMG_0364.jpg
George Prentice
May 14, 2022 pro-abortion rally at Idaho Statehouse

The Boise City Council is set to take up a resolution Tuesday that says the city will not be shifting more law enforcement resources for the purpose of prosecuting abortion providers. 

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion is indeed the business of the city.

The resolution says "this policy does not apply to abortion investigations involving coercion or force used against the pregnant person, conduct criminally negligent to the health of the pregnant person seeking care, and cases where the abortion is not the crime being investigated but is investigated as evidence of another crime, such as sexual assault."

"It has, without us wanting to have it, become a city issue because it gets at the very base of what it means to live in this community, to create a strong and vibrant life, to have rights of privacy and choice, and to build those lives as we all seek to do. And if not us, then who?" said Mayor McLean.

The resolution is on the agenda of Tuesday evening’s council meeting which gets underway at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Boise's YouTube channel.

You can read the full resolution – it is on pages 782 and 783.

Tags

News AbortionAbortion ReversalBoise City CouncilLauren McLean
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice