Dead bat found in downtown Boise tests positive for rabies

Central District Health (CDH) said in a news release a dead bat found in downtown Boise tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found last week on Bannock Street across from Cecil D. Andrus Park. Two other dead bats had been reported in that area several days before that.

An average of 15 bats a year are identified as having rabies in Idaho. This one is the fourth infected bat reported this year.

Rabies can be deadly, and without treatment, is nearly always fatal once contracted.

“Bat bites are extremely small and hard to see," said State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Leslie Tengelsen in a statement released Friday.

If you or your pet had any encounters with a bat downtown, CDH recommends contacting a health care provider immediately.

"If your pet picked up a bat near the park, even if currently vaccinated against rabies, talk to your veterinarian about getting your pet a rabies booster,” Tengelsen added.

In general, the district says people should avoid handling bats altogether, especially if they are "behaving oddly or found on the ground."

Dead or dying bats should be reported to Idaho Fish and Game. The department will remove them from your home and test for rabies if necessary.

Additional resources on how to prevent rabies infections are available through the Center for Disease Control and Idaho Department of Fish and Game.