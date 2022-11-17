Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health receives $5.2 million from Mackenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott donated $5.2 million to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health on Wednesday.

The money comes with no strings attached. In a news release, a foundation representative said it would decide what to do with the donation in the coming months.

The organization gives grants to community projects focusing on health and education.

Scott’s wealth, acquired after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is estimated at $33 billion dollars. After their separation in 2019, Scott pledged to give most of her money to charity over her lifetime.