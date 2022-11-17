© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
News

Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health receives $5.2 million from Mackenzie Scott

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 17, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST
Mackenzie Scott
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
/
Invision
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The gift is the latest of several the billionaire writer has given to large national nonprofits that carry out their missions through local chapters in neighborhoods throughout the country. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MacKenzie Scott donated $5.2 million to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health on Wednesday.

The money comes with no strings attached. In a news release, a foundation representative said it would decide what to do with the donation in the coming months.

The organization gives grants to community projects focusing on health and education.

Scott’s wealth, acquired after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is estimated at $33 billion dollars. After their separation in 2019, Scott pledged to give most of her money to charity over her lifetime.

So far, she has given about 2 billion dollars to organizations around the world. In 2020, she donated an unspecified amount to the Treasure Valley YMCA.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta