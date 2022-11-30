Idaho December execution canceled as state can’t find lethal injection drugs

The Dec. 15 execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr. has been delayed, as the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) doesn’t have the chemicals to carry it out.

Pizzuto was convicted in the 1985 murders of a woman and her nephew in Idaho County.

IDOC served Pizzuto with a death warrant earlier this month, after the Idaho Supreme Court upheld Gov. Brad Little’s decision to overturn a recommendation for Pizzuto’s clemency, issued by the Commission on Pardons and Parole last year.

On Nov. 16, the same day it issued the warrant, IDOC said it did not have the chemicals needed to carry out Pizzuto’s execution and was working on securing them.

On Monday, Pizzuto’s lawyers with the Federal Defender Services of Idaho said IDOC had missed its own deadline – 20 days before an execution – to obtain the drugs it planned on using. An IDOC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, IDOC notified the court it still did not have the chemicals necessary to carry out the execution on Dec. 15 and it would allow the death warrant for Pizzuto to expire.

“In my professional judgement, I believe it is in the best interest of justice to allow the death warrant to expire and stand down our execution preparation,” IDOC Director Josh Tewalt wrote in an update to the Board of Correction.

Idaho has not carried out a death penalty execution since 2012. This year, Gov. Little signed a bill prohibiting officials from releasing information about where they get drugs used in lethal injections.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

