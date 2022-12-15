Colorado Sen. Bennet introduces farm immigration bill without Sen. Crapo

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) introduced a bipartisan immigration reform bill Thursday morning without his Republican counterpart, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).

The two had been leading efforts to introduce a version of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives twice. There had been pressure to get it passed before lawmakers head home for the holidays.

The bill would provide a path to citizenship for certain immigrant agricultural workers and would also reform aspects of the H-2A temporary visa program.

The lame-duck session before the GOP takes control of the House in January was thought to be the best chance for the immigration reform bill to pass. Crapo and Bennet both won reelection in November.

“With the challenges going on at the border today, the word immigration is almost toxic,” said Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), a co-sponsor of the House bill, in an interview this August.

“We’re hopeful that after the election, during the lame-duck session, they can take that up and get it passed. Because I think an overwhelming majority on both sides of the aisle want to get this done and realize how important it is for agriculture in this country.”

During a recent virtual forum hosted by the American Business Immigration Coalition, Simpson urged viewers to reach out to Crapo.

“I believe if it’s not done by the end of this session, it won’t get done for the next two years,” he said.

But on Wednesday, Crapo’s team said the negotiators had reached a “mutual impasse in moving forward with the bill.”

“Senator Crapo and Senator Bennet were not able to reach a bipartisan agreement on critical employer-related components of the bill, despite their best efforts,” said Marissa Morrison, Crapo’s press secretary, in an emailed statement.

Antonio De Loera-Brust, the communications director for the United Farm Workers labor union, disagreed with that characterization.

“It’s clear that changes were made in Crapo’s direction, and yet, he walked away,” he said.

Some agriculture and business groups – like the American Business Immigration Coalition and the Idaho Dairymen’s Association – supported the legislation because they said the reforms to the temporary visa program would cut costs for farmers and would also open new labor opportunities for year-round industries like dairy. Others like the powerful American Farm Bureau opposed the bill as it was written in the House. The organization believes it would give H-2A visa workers more leeway to sue their employers.

Some Republicans have said the bill would grant “amnesty” to agricultural workers. However, it would require them to work in the agriculture sector in the U.S. for many years, pass a background check, and reside under “certified agricultural worker” status for more time before they could apply for a green card.

“It’s definitely not instant citizenship or anything like that,” said De Loera-Brust.

“What it is is ensuring that the workers who have been here, been working, who have kept us fed during the pandemic, and all these years, are able to continue to live and work here with some basic stability,” he said.

Farmworkers from around the country, including some from Idaho, have been in D.C. over the past week with United Farm Workers, urging Senators to take up the bill before the end of the lame-duck session.

De Loera-Brust said the organization is looking for Republican Senators to fill Crapo’s role in building enough support for Bennet’s bill, the Affordable and Secure Food Act.

