She's a veteran lawmaker, but Idaho Sen. Ali Rabe represents a different district in 2023.

Just prior to the launch of the 2023 edition of the Idaho Legislature, Dem. State Senator Ali Rabe visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice.

"What I know about Idahoans is that most people are pretty moderate. We have a lot of unaffiliated voters, particularly in my district, and people are just really focused on kitchen table issues. They're concerned about rising property taxes, rent and cost of living, our public education system and the quality of care and education that our kids are getting. You know... infrastructure, growth... really common sense issues that that they're dealing with every day."