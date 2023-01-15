© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

She's a veteran lawmaker, but Idaho Sen. Ali Rabe represents a different district in 2023.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published January 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST
16 x 9 in (5).jpg
Boise State Public Radio, Ali Rabe
Sen. Ali Rabe (D-Boise)

"I will be speaking up for working moms. Child care may come up as an issue, and I definitely want to make sure child care providers are well funded so that moms can go to work."

Just prior to the launch of the 2023 edition of the Idaho Legislature, Dem. State Senator Ali Rabe visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice.

"What I know about Idahoans is that most people are pretty moderate. We have a lot of unaffiliated voters, particularly in my district, and people are just really focused on kitchen table issues. They're concerned about rising property taxes, rent and cost of living, our public education system and the quality of care and education that our kids are getting. You know... infrastructure, growth... really common sense issues that that they're dealing with every day."

Tags
News 2023 Legislature
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice