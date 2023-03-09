Silver Sage Elementary students experience their first taste of live theater

There’s so much that is new this year at Silver Sage Elementary School in the West Ada School District. Silver Sage has been classified as an English Learners school, for students who speak a language other than English.

“We have grown by about 100 students this year because the district has assigned our school as an EL school,” said Silver Sage Principal Anne Spittle. “We have 19 languages, I believe at Silver Sage right now.”

Among the most enjoyable new experiences for the K-5 students was, for many, their first taste of live theater. The traveling troupe of Idaho Theater for Youth is traveling to every corner of Idaho this school year.

They brought their production of “Air Heart” to Silver Sage last week and Morning Edition host George Prentice was there to capture some of the magic.