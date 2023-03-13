Lori Vallow to be transported to Ada County Jail no later than March 25

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order last week stating Lori Vallow must be transferred from Fremont County to the Ada County Jail no later than March 25, 2023.

Potential jurors in the trial will be completing questionnaires at the Ada County Courthouse March 27-28, according to a separate court order. The questionnaires will happen before the prospective jurors begin on-camera questioning.

The trial will be live-streamed in a room at the Madison County Courthouse for the public to watch as well. The remote viewing location is being offered only for the parts of the trial that are public and is subject to technological needs and possible interruptions due to technological issues.

The reservation system for seats in the Madison County remote viewing location can be found here .

Vallow’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 3. East Idaho News reports Boyce severed the case of Chad Daybell and Vallow earlier this month, citing the result of new DNA testing which was given to all parties involved in the criminal case.

A date for a new trial for Daybell has not yet been set.