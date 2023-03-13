© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio at Storyfort
News

Lori Vallow to be transported to Ada County Jail no later than March 25

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM MDT
ap_lori_vallow.jpg
AP Images
/
AP Images

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order last week stating Lori Vallow must be transferred from Fremont County to the Ada County Jail no later than March 25, 2023.

Potential jurors in the trial will be completing questionnaires at the Ada County Courthouse March 27-28, according to a separate court order. The questionnaires will happen before the prospective jurors begin on-camera questioning.

The trial will be live-streamed in a room at the Madison County Courthouse for the public to watch as well. The remote viewing location is being offered only for the parts of the trial that are public and is subject to technological needs and possible interruptions due to technological issues.

The reservation system for seats in the Madison County remote viewing location can be found here.

Vallow’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 3. East Idaho News reports Boyce severed the case of Chad Daybell and Vallow earlier this month, citing the result of new DNA testing which was given to all parties involved in the criminal case.

A date for a new trial for Daybell has not yet been set.

Tags
News Lori VallowAda County Jail
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg