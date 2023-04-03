Idaho National Guard installs first female Senior Enlisted Leader

Command Sergeant Major Alice Randolph was installed as the first female Senior Enlisted Leader of the Idaho National Guard on April 1. Her role is to implement Guard policy enlisted members for both the Idaho Army and Air Guard units and includes assets in four different states.

She spoke with me about her position, which follows a series of firsts. Randolph was the first female sergeant of Charlie Company in 2014. One year later, she was a member of the first all-women, all-Guard medical team in a national Army medic competition.

She held leadership roles with the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and then the 145th Brigade Support Battalion.

In 2020, she served as the 204th Regional Training Institute’s Command Sergeant Major until being elevated to the Idaho National Guard's Senior Enlisted Leader.

I started our conversation by asking what it has meant to her to have so many “firsts.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "I didn't even know I was the first first sergeant for Charlie Company or the first female for Sergeant for Charlie Company. The first that I recognize is, it's my first time being in that position. I think about, oh my gosh, this is my first time and I need to learn what I need to do very quickly so that I can do the best for the organization that I possibly can, but I don't dwell on the fact that I'm the first female.

If it opens doors for other soldiers, I am more than grateful to have that opportunity. But it's not about being the first female."

Oppie: And that kind of leads into my next question, because I wonder how you've seen opportunities for women evolve in your time with the Guard.

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "Quite a bit, actually. Obviously. I mean, I put myself in a box a long time ago because I was a female medic even, and so there wasn't any opportunity for me to go outside of the position that I was in in Charlie Company as a female medic.

I had no idea the opportunities that were going to come my way. So I just focused on what I was doing and what I was given at the time. I didn't necessarily look outside for opportunities because I was just focused in trying to do what I could do in the position that I was in."

Oppie: I want to frame my next question a bit, because it might seem like I want you to air the dirty laundry of the past, but I really want to understand if if there are hurdles that you feel like were placed in front of you as a woman, as you've risen in rank and responsibility, have you had to fight through things maybe a male colleague in your position might not have faced?

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "Yes and no, because we weren't authorized to be in those... we weren't allowed to be in those combat arms positions until 2015, then they opened up and then we could move up and on. But no, in the sense that I was never treated any differently.

I was a soldier in the Idaho Army National Guard, and I did my job. I was taught my job well. I had great leaders for the most part, and I really focused on that, on what I was given, what opportunities I was given, and did them to the best of my ability. Each opportunity was a surprise to me."

Oppie: What's a unique part of yourself that you think you bring to this role?

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "I have an enthusiasm that is, I don't know it. It's a passion for the organization. I want it to be better. I want it to be a place where people look to and want to be a part of. I don't like to waste people's time and I want problems solved as quickly as possible. If there are any.

I want soldiers taken care of. I just I really do push for soldier and and now airman care and making sure that this is the best organization the people want to be a part of."

Oppie: That makes me think about all the advances in medical care over the last two-to-three decades, and specifically a new focus, a new awareness of mental health. How have you seen that aspect of care for soldiers and airmen change in the last decade or two?

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "It has come around during my career in the military. I mean, I've been in for 33 years now, and it's something that wasn't a thing.

I think it became more obvious, obviously more open. When I served on the first deployment, they had a behavioral health team. Honestly, before that, I don't remember it being such a known item, and that was in 2004/2005, and then it just developed from there.

But taking care of soldiers medically, spiritually, and the programs that we have now are absolutely incredible and we continue to develop them every day. They get better and better with the services that we offer out here through our organization on base. It's just incredible, not to mention all of the community assets that are out there available to our service members as well."

Oppie: Command Sergeant Major Alice Randolph is the senior enlisted leader of the Idaho National Guard. Command Sergeant Major, thank you for joining us this morning. We appreciate your time. Congratulations on your new role.

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph: "Absolutely. Thank you."