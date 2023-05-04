Retired police chief and mayoral candidate says Boise Police ‘is in crisis and demoralized'

Retired Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson doesn’t pull any punches when talking about how much it will probably cost to mount a campaign for mayor.

“It’s obscene,” said Masterson. “By the time this is all over, this could be between $1.5 to2 million, but it’s a necessary evil in terms of getting that support so that I can get my message out to the voters.”

Masterson, who retired from the Boise Police Department in 2015, has officially thrown his hat into the ring to challenge incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean in this November’s general election.

“I’ve just seen crisis, waste and drift from the current administration in so many areas, from the revisions of the zoning laws to applying short-term solutions to end homelessness,” he said.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Morning Edition host George Prentice, Masterson talked about the factors that led to his decision to run, the current probe of the racist agenda of a retired Boise Police Captain and McLean’s recent decision to make Ron Winegar the new full-time police chief.

“I was actually glad to see that Ron Winegar was nominated to become the chief,” said Masterson. “But that’s a decision that should have happened about three years ago.”

Find reporter George Prentice on Twitter @georgepren

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio