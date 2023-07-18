Comment on the next seven years of transportation projects in Idaho

The Idaho Transportation Department is gathering public comments on transportation projects that are planned to start this year through the end of the decade.

The draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program is a roadmap for planning and developing a wide range of transportation projects in Idaho.

“It includes everything from highways to bridges to bike and pedestrian facilities,” said Angie Heuring, a senior public information officer at ITD.

The plan also includes highway and railroad safety initiatives and investments into airports and public transportation. All together, the projects scoped cost $4.85 billion, which includes state and federal funding sources.

A seven-year plan is presented by ITD each summer. Each year there are new projects added or their timelines might change.

“Based on public comment, or need, or growth or all these other factors,” Heuring said.

Other projects are mentioned, but haven’t been allocated funding by ITD yet.

An interactive map lists all of the projects and the full plan can be found here . Public comments will be accepted through July 31 on the interactive map or by email to: itipcomments@itd.idaho.gov .

Once public comments are analyzed, the ITD board will finalize the plan in September, and then will send it out to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.



Some projects planned for southern Idaho

Pavement removal and replacement on SH-45 from south of Nampa to intersection with E 3rd Street

Pavement restoration on SH-55 between Clear Creek and north of Cascade

Pavement preservation on US-95 between Wilder and Parma

Road reconstruction on SH-75 from Saddle Road in Ketchum to North Fork Campground Road

Bridge replacements on US-30: Bickell Railroad Overpass near Murtaugh, and SH-75: Yankee Fork of Salmon Road downriver from Stanley

Reconstruction and realignment safety project on SH-75 at Torrey's Hole RV access to Slate Creek, which includes new pavement surface, riverbank stabilization, culvert installation and guardrail installation

Safety and pavement restoration project along US-93 from Hot Springs Road to Fish Creek Road north of Carey

Road widening with four lanes on US-93 from SH-25 in Jerome north to Ridgefield Canal

