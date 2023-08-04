Read all about it (mostly online). Changes coming to the Idaho Statesman

The Idaho Statesman marked its 159th birthday in July, and while the newspaper has seen countless changes, two of the biggest were announced to readers August 4, 2023.

The updates include a major shift in how many times the Statesman will have a print edition each week; plus how those print editions will be delivered will be very different.

Statesman Editor Chadd Cripe visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice soon after the announcement went public.

Find reporter George Prentice on Twitter @georgepren

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

