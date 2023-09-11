© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Here's all the buzz on 'All the Light' at its world premiere in Toronto

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT
The Toronto International Film Festival showcased the world premiere of screen adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, which screens on Netflix in November.
Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix
The Toronto International Film Festival showcased the world premiere of screen adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, which screens on Netflix in November.

Idaho author Anthony Doerr was a pretty big deal on a pretty big stage - the Toronto International Film Festival - on Sunday. No, he's not a screenwriter. 

But the number one reason the world premiere of the screen adaptation of “All The Light We Cannot See” was TIFF's hottest ticket in town was the fact that attendees were head-over-heels fans of the source material: Doerr's Pulitzer Prize -winning book.

“I’m excited and nervous and just really, really grateful,” said Doerr. “I try to remember every day what a gift it is that I get to tell stories for a living."

Morning Edition host George Prentice was there to take it all in.

