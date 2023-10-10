Boise looking to make improvements on Greenbelt and 8th Avenue intersection

The City of Boise wants funds to improve a tricky bike and pedestrian intersection near the greenbelt.

The proposed project seeks to reduce conflicts on S. 8th Ave., where paths leading to The Cabin, the Anne Frank Memorial, the Greenbelt and the main Library intersect.

“It is one of the heavier used areas for bikes and ped[estrians] to get downtown,” said Public Works Deputy Director Shawn Wilson.

“If we're going to make investments, this one could have a lot of impact on a lot of people,” he added.

The proposed safety improvements would include installing fiber, lighting and cameras along the paths. The Greenbelt route would also be adjusted to improve flow.

Capital City Development Corporation / City of Boise Drawings for the proposed safety improvements show plans to add lighting along the greenbelt, security cameras and underground fiber connections.

In August, the Capital City Development Corporation voted to reimburse up to $2.5 millions towards the changes. Public Works is requesting a one time revenue neutral appropriation to fund the project.

“The goal being trying to wrap up concept design in a few months and then going through a design process early next year and hopefully starting construction early summer next year,” Wilson said.

The budget request will be reviewed Tuesday, Oct. 10 during the Boise City Council’s work session.