University of Idaho postponing demolition of King Street house, FBI returning to investigate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
The University of Idaho announced Tuesday it is postponing the demolition of the King Street house in Moscow where a quadruple murder took place almost a year ago.

The prosecutor’s office notified the families of the victims and survivors, as well as the defense.

A news release from the university said investigators and the prosecution asked for access to the house. The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be at the house Tuesday and Wednesday to get documentation to build visual and audio exhibits, along with a physical model of the home.

The trial for Brian Kohberger, the man accused of the four murders, has been delayed indefinitely. He appeared in court last week to try to get his indictment dismissed, but a judge ruled it will stand.

The previous trial date was set for October, but investigators told University of Idaho the visual displays will take months to build and were “not feasible under the timeline of an October trial.”

The FBI is using the extended timeline to gather their own measurements and pictures, now that personal property has been removed from the home.

Plywood that was covering the windows and door of the home was removed Tuesday morning and the FBI will begin work immediately, according to the release. When the work is finished, the house will be re-secured and the university still plans to demolish the home.
Bryan Kohberger University Of Idaho
