Ammon Bundy fails to show up in court again in defamation case

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST
Ammon Bundy speaks to the media in front of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters on Jan. 6 near Burns, Ore.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Ammon Bundy speaks to the media in front of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters on Jan. 6 near Burns, Ore.

Ammon Bundy has once again failed to appear in court regarding defamation charges brought by St. Luke’s Health System – emailing a district court judge he would also refuse to appear in the future.

Judge Nancy Baskin issued another warrant for Bundy after his failure to appear, setting bail at $250,000.

Bundy had been scheduled to face contempt charges in the case, as the hospital system says he’s continued to attack them online.

“I have much more important matters to attend to,” Bundy wrote in the email to Baskin. This comes after Baskin delayed this hearing earlier in the year at Bundy’s request so he could harvest his crops.

“I am shocked that he has sent this email thinking he can simply decide he can just not appear,” said Baskin. “Mr. Bundy does not seem to understand that the court calendar is not his calendar.”

She also ordered his original $10,000 bond forfeited.

“There needs to be a message sent by a court,” Baskin said of the new bail amount. “This court is doing everything in its power to protect Mr. Bundy’s rights.”

In August, the court ordered Bundy to pay St. Luke’s nearly $52 million in damages after he repeatedly refused to show up to hearings.

Bundy has appealed that ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court, as have his co-defendants, Diego Rodriguez, and various political action committees and businesses associated with each of them.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
