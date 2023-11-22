Lace ‘em up, Boise. Have you heard of the (free) Glide on Grove?

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:21 AM MST
Glide on the Grove opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the end of January 2024
Downtown Boise Association, George Prentice
Glide on the Grove opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the end of January 2024

“It’s all free. That was a decision we made very early on.”

It’s a rare holiday celebration when a beautifully decorated, all-lit-up humungous holiday tree plays second fiddle. But it’s a fair bet that come the day after Thanksgiving, when the 35-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce is illuminated, a good many revelers will want to be among the skate around the tree. The Downtown Boise Association is calling it "Glide on Grove."

“It’s about 76- by 72-feet, and it’s lifted on a platform because the Grove Plaza isn’t exactly flat. So, essentially we had to create a giant dance floor and then the rink (a sheeted plastic with built-in lubricant) will sit on it,” said Jennifer Hensley, DBA executive director. “We have heard about not just the need for a skating rink, but the need for more things for families.”

Glide on the Grove map
Downtown Boise Association
Glide on the Grove map

Hensley gave Morning Edition host George Prentice a tour of the construction site where the rink is emerging. And there’s plenty to know … including its ADA accessibility, and the fact that skating and skate rentals will be free.
