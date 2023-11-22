Lace ‘em up, Boise. Have you heard of the (free) Glide on Grove?

It’s a rare holiday celebration when a beautifully decorated, all-lit-up humungous holiday tree plays second fiddle. But it’s a fair bet that come the day after Thanksgiving, when the 35-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce is illuminated, a good many revelers will want to be among the skate around the tree. The Downtown Boise Association is calling it "Glide on Grove."

“It’s about 76- by 72-feet, and it’s lifted on a platform because the Grove Plaza isn’t exactly flat. So, essentially we had to create a giant dance floor and then the rink (a sheeted plastic with built-in lubricant) will sit on it,” said Jennifer Hensley, DBA executive director. “We have heard about not just the need for a skating rink, but the need for more things for families.”

Downtown Boise Association Glide on the Grove map

Hensley gave Morning Edition host George Prentice a tour of the construction site where the rink is emerging. And there’s plenty to know … including its ADA accessibility, and the fact that skating and skate rentals will be free.