© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Emergency kits recommended as severe weather events increase

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published December 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST
A person is seen walking through water carrying a white bag full of sand.
Stefan Jeremiah
/
AP
FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in Hoboken, N.J., on Sept. 29, 2023. Revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harm that is “already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States," a massive new government report says Tuesday, Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

From wildfires and earthquakes to landslides and snowstorms, natural emergencies can occur any time of year in Idaho. Thanks to climate change, these events will likely become more frequent and intense. And as we saw with the COVID pandemic, a lot of people were unprepared.

"We saw that shelves ended up bare and people were buying extra toilet paper and other food supplies because we really didn't know what was going to be in store for us," said Denise Kern, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager.

Kern says building go-bags for yourself and your family, or assembling an emergency kit for your car, doesn’t have to be stressful. You can break up this task into more manageable steps by compiling water, food, medications and other supplies one week at a time.

"It's important to have an emergency kit put together, because it is going to take a period of time for local officials and responders to get into a community to help. So by having a kit put together, you are providing safety to your family," Kern continued.

And while you’re gathering important documents like birth certificates and emergency contacts, Kern says to also remember to make sure you have food and water for your cats, dogs or any other non-human best friends.

Ready to get started? Go to readyidaho.org or ready.gov and begin gathering the recommended essentials for your emergency kit: one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable foods, and prescription medications, to name a few. Or, see the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's week-by-week Emergency Kit Checklist below.
Tags
News Idaho Department of Health and WelfareEmergency ManagementDisaster PreparednessNatural Disaster
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate