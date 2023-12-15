How to cut down your own Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest

If you’ve ever wanted to cut down your own Christmas tree but don’t know where to start, the U.S. Forest Service can help. From bringing the proper equipment to buying a Christmas Tree permit, there’s plenty to know before you go.

“It's work. It's a little bit of an adventure. You need to know where you're at. You need to understand that you might be driving on roads that are kind of slippery and slick. Know that the forest isn't full of perfect Christmas trees to be cut,” said Boise National Forest Public Affairs Officer Mike Williamson in an interview.

He says using four-wheel drive, dressing for the snow,\ and telling a loved one exactly where you’re going and when you plan to return can all help this adventure go as smoothly as possible.

Williamson also says cutting trees on campgrounds, private property and along streams or roadways is prohibited, so finding the perfect tree may require a bit of a hike. He recommends downloading maps like the Boise National Forest Winter Travel Map ahead of time, as there is little to no cell coverage in the forest.

To get your Christmas Tree permit, you can visit one of the Ranger District Offices or these local vendors, or go to recreation.gov to purchase the permit online.