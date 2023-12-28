© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Remembering a year of mornings .. for auld lang syne

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM MST
Should 'auld' acquaintances be forgot? Of course not.

The 1780s was an era of dramatic change. The Western World was grinding its way into the Industrial Revolution. The reign of King George III was crumbling. Mozart was crafting his greatest symphonies. A Constitution was being accepted in the still-new United States of America. And someone by the name of George Washington became the new nation’s first president.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the poet Robert Burns penned a poem which would not appear in print until after his death. Paired with a melody by English composer William Shield, “Auld Lang Syne” would, in time, be sung in Scottish Hogmanay celebrations and it endures all these years later.

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And auld lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang sne,
We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.”

How might I recount a year of mornings? I don’t. But I do remember the voices - for now and forever - for auld lang syne.

