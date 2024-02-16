© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
New research center will help improve crops for southwest Idaho farmers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:21 PM MST
A graphic rendering of the 9,600-square-foot Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health at the University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center. The center opens Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
University of Idaho
The 9,600-square-foot Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health at the University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center opens Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

A new plant and soil health center is opening today and will help researchers study fruit growing, plant pathology and microbiology. The University of Idaho will open the 9,600-square-foot center at the Parma Research Center on Tuesday.

The new facility replaces buildings that were more than 50 years old and will increase research space for things like studying nematodes, fruit trees and hops quality.

The Parma Research and Extension Center started in 1925 and operates on 200 acres; it focuses on helping southwest Idaho farmers improve crop productivity.

Construction cost $12.1 million with contributions from agricultural stakeholders, the University of Idaho, as well as the state of Idaho.
