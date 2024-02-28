Did you get a parking ticket notice from 2019? Boise says they were sent by mistake

The City of Boise says 250 parking ticket notices were issued this month by mistake. Blue postcards recently arriving in local mailboxes - including one addressed to this reporter - showed the issue date of the ticket was 2019.

A spokeswoman for the city said the old batch of parking violation notices was printed and mailed by mistake, and there is no balance due for those infractions, which all have issue dates in 2019.

The city is attempting to reach people who received the outdated notices by phone or email to confirm the notices were sent by mistake.

Anyone with questions may also contact the city clerk’s office to verify that the notice was sent by mistake and no fine is due.