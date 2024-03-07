Ada County rededicates its newly renamed Victim Services Center

Ada County officials and its victim services partners Wednesday cut the ribbon on a rededication of the newly-renamed Ada County Victim Services Center.

The crowd of more than 150 people included county and local elected officials, law enforcement and first responders, and members of supporting partner organizations.

The ceremony was, in part, an attempt to turn the page following a very public recent breakup with one of its service providers, The Faces of Hope Foundation – for which the Center was previously named.

Now, it has a new name, a new logo, and as of last month, a new executive director: Trina Allen.

“This is a very special place that houses people that are passionate about keeping people safe and doing the right thing for the right reason,” Allen told the crowd Wednesday.

BSPR/Troy Oppie Ada County Victim Services Center Executive Director Trina Allen speaks during the Center's rededication ceremony.

The center, on 6th Ave at Broad Street in downtown Boise, is an 18-year collaboration between Ada County, local law enforcement, health care providers and the broader community offering victims of abuse and violence a one-stop shop to get help. The county doesn’t charge service providers to work from the building, and their services are provided at no out-of-pocket cost to victims.

“Since the center’s inception nearly two decades ago, the overwhelming feedback we have received from victims is that this center is a vital resource for them when they need it the very most,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, one of the driving forces behind creating the center in 2006.

When Ada County and The Faces of Hope Foundation could not reach a new lease agreement last year, the foundation was evicted from the building. In January, it announced its mission would continue at a new space of its own in Meridian.

Ada County meanwhile welcomed back the Women’s and Children’s Alliance as one of 16 service providers at the rebranded Victim Center, which continues to be the only location for medical and forensic examinations.

Allen, speaking in her office after the ceremony, admitted the last few months have been a bit of a roller coaster. The county announced her new role Feb. 12, but she’d previously worked with St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services (CARES), a partner service provider at the center.

“One of the unfortunate things that happen when there’s changes, and there’s public conversations about it,” she said, “there’s a mindset that the service wasn’t being provided. I’m going to tell you, that just wasn’t accurate.”

Allen said the center now has a great opportunity to increase public outreach about its partners and services, which have all remained available despite the recent changes.

“We are key stakeholders [for] talking about violence prevention as well,” she said.

Ada County Victim Services Center

417 S. 6th Street

Boise, ID 83702

(208) 577-4400

Faces Of Hope

1850 S. Eagle Rd #100

Meridian, ID 83642

(208) 986-HELP (4357)

Always call 911 in emergencies.

