© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ada County considering a new path toward jail expansion

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:07 AM MST
Inmates work in the kitchen area of the Ada County jail, with some cleaning the floor and another basting a tray of food on a large steel table.
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Inmates work in the kitchen area of the Ada County Jail. The Sheriff's office says the kitchen delivers twice the number of daily meals it's designed for.

Ada County Commissioners are considering spending $13.3 million to renovate the kitchen at the Ada County Jail and begin preparations on the land next to the jail for future large-scale expansion.

Sheriff Matt Clifford and others in the department met Wednesday with county leadership to pitch the idea. Funding would come from $20 million already set aside for jail expansion, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Voters in November narrowly defeated a $49 million bond that would have funded a full expansion of the county jail, adding nearly 300 beds and expanding operational infrastructure which was last updated in the mid-1990s.

More than half of the current proposal would go toward adding utilities and other groundwork to the land the county already owns and expects to be able to expand onto at some point in the future. That work would also include a new access road from Allenbaugh Street.

During the push to educate the public prior to the bond vote, the Sheriff barnstormed across the county explaining the jail has not kept up with the population change, and regularly runs at or over capacity.

The cramped kitchen is the most pressing issue, the Sheriff says, because it produces about twice the meals per day that it's designed for.

Kitchen renovations, including temporary and related infrastructure would cost $3.7 million, and an additional $2 million dollars would fund overhead costs like insurance and planning, according to the Sheriff’s department.

Getting started on those projects now buys time for the county to figure out how to fund the large-scale jail expansion it says it needs to serve the growing community.

Commissioners did not commit to a timeline for a decision, but could make a decision on the proposal "soon," according to a spokesman at the Sheriff's office.

Tags
News Ada CountyJail BondAda County SheriffAda County Jail
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate