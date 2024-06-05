Butterflies in Bloom is back at Zoo Boise to welcome the summer season

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:13 AM MDT
A blue butterfly lands on a child's hand with its wings spread. The edges of the wings are black with white spots.
Zoo Boise
A blue morpho butterfly, well-known for its bright blue wings, lands on a child's hand and spreads its wings for all to see.

Butterflies in Bloom is back at Zoo Boise this summer and presents guests with a chance to immerse themselves in the butterfly world, while also supporting conservation efforts.

Butterflies are pollinators and do wonders for the environment, but face many challenges when it comes to surviving in the wild due to deforestation and climate change.

The colorful creatures featured in this exhibit come all the way from a butterfly farm in Costa Rica that supports butterfly conservation, according to KTVB.

Once they hatch, visitors get to walk through the butterfly greenhouse at Zoo Boise and see the insects up close.

Feeding stations are placed throughout the greenhouse for butterflies to eat sliced fruit, allowing visitors to take pictures of the butterflies up close.
Zoo Boise
Before guests enter, all are asked to be mindful of their step and to move slowly. This makes it a safe experience for the butterflies and awestruck admirers alike.

The butterflies will be fluttering around their habitat through Labor Day and zoo goers are encouraged to take photos during their time there.
