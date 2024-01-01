Mónica Esquivel

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Trilingual (Fluent in English, Spanish, American Sign Language)

Youngest of four siblings and only girl – we are all comfortably aware that I am the favorite

My guilty pleasures include binge-streaming television shows and playing video games

Experience:

I am currently a junior at Boise State University majoring in Communication with Minors in Spanish and Mexican American Studies. I have also earned my certificate in American Sign Language (ASL). I am fortunate to have taken several educational and inspirational communication and media writing courses while at Boise State. I have been able to witness the power of communication at its best, and the dire consequences of a lack thereof. I seek to exist in a space where I am part of the flow of information, catalyst for positive change and a facilitator for inclusivity and respectful discourse.

I am currently serving as the President for the 2024-2025 school year for the Organización de Estudiantes Latino Americanos (OELA) at Boise State. Our student organization is primarily responsible for planning and hosting the annual Project: Dream for Tomorrow in collaboration with the Boise State Admissions Department. The main goal of our program is to connect Hispanic and Latino students with opportunities for higher education and resources to help them engage and be successful.

In my other experience I have been a social media manager for our family business providing embroidery and swag to Treasure Valley businesses and organizations; and I have served as the Marketing & Promotions Officer for OELA.

Interests:

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing my guitar, various crafting shenanigans and long walks on the Boise Greenbelt.

