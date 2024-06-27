© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Here’s the crazy backstory of the fireworks company that dazzles Boise each 4th of July

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:07 AM MDT
A group of people silhouetted while watching fireworks explode in the night sky.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio

“Most people start thinking about fireworks on July 1st. Our family starts thinking about the next year on July 5th.”

Western Display – which will put on Boise’s 4th of July fireworks show again this year – is one of North America’s most successful pyrotechnics experts.

“We put on approximately 300 shows throughout the year – about 200 of them for Independence Day,” said Heather Gobet, co-owner of Western Display. “Most of our shows, of late, are in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.”

And while their company is in the “surprise” business, perhaps the biggest surprise is how what was once a family farm, growing medicinal herbs in the 1940s, became a fireworks powerhouse.

Gobet joined Summer Altieri, special events coordinator for the City of Boise, to visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview this year’s showcase, get all the do’s and don’ts for the big show, and share the history of Western Display.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

