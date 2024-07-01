OK Idaho, here's what to know before your 4th of July road trip

Depending on when you’re reading, this might have much to do with when you should be packing up and heading the road for the 4th of July holiday break.

“If you’re traveling [Monday], it’s obviously going to work out very well for you. You’re getting a much earlier jump on things,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director at AAA Idaho. “But if you’re going on Wednesday afternoon, you can expect to be sharing the road with a lot of other people.”

Nearly 400,000 Idahoans are expected to be on the road at some point this week. And why not? Filling the tank is a lot less painful than a year ago.

“On the national level, a gallon of gas is about five cents cheaper than a year ago, which isn’t a huge difference. But here in Idaho, it’s significantly better: a 38-cent per gallon saving right now, on average,” said Conde. “Gasoline is the lifeblood of any good road trip. And so, it certainly translates to hopefully another hot dog on the grill, maybe another burger on the grill.”

Destinations people are headed to include Anaheim for Disney, Seattle, the Oregon Coast and nearby National Parks like Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

AAA Idaho also provided the following tips to make sure you get to your destination safely:



Arrive at the airport at least two hours early. Use carry-on bags whenever possible. If you need to check a bag, pack important documents, medications, and a change of clothing in your carry-on bag. Download the airline app for flight updates and gate changes.

Drive at times of the day when you’re normally awake. Never drive while drowsy or impaired.

If you’re heading to a remote area, share your travel plans with loved ones who can act on your behalf if you fail to arrive.

Bring plenty of water for people and pets or to top off a radiator.

Avoid aggressive driving, including speeding, tailgating, and sudden lane changes.

Delegate cell phone use (texting, talking, navigating) to a trusty co-pilot.

Conde visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice about what you need to know before you hit the road.

