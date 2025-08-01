© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Evacuation ordered south of Boise from fast-moving wildfire

Idaho Statesman | By Kevin Fixler
Published August 1, 2025 at 7:14 AM MDT
From a high vantage point, The Range fire burns in the distance across dry, empty land.
BLM Idaho Fire
A wildfire named the Range Fire south of the Boise Airport started Thursday evening, setting off evacuation orders in South Boise.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/community/boise/article311545029.html?tbref=hp for updates.

Residential evacuations were ordered south of Boise on Thursday evening as a wildfire sparked and pushed northwest, the Bureau of Land Management Idaho reported.

At 7:45 p.m., residents near South Pleasant Valley Road and West Thompson Road were urged to leave because of a grass fire named the Range Fire. People near South Pleasant Valley Road and Interstate 84 south of Blacks Creek Road were placed on a warning to prepare to evacuate if needed, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The Range Fire had already burned more than 8,000 acres. Crews on the fire included four fire engines, two dozers, a water tender and one overhead resource. They were fighting the fire trying to slow its spread and protect homes. At last update from the BLM, firefighters were still working to gain control.

Pleasant Valley Road south of Kuna Mora is closed, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported. A combination of lightning and gusty wind swept through the Boise area in the early evening.

Official evacuation details are available through Ada County and the sheriff’s office.
