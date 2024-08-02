© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Will this film change your life? Maybe. Change the way you see it? Absolutely.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:13 AM MDT
Join or Die will screen Thursday, Aug. 8 at The Flicks in Boise.
Delevan Street Films
Join or Die will screen Thursday, Aug. 8 at The Flicks in Boise.

“Your chances of dying over the next year are cut in half by joining a group.”

There’s a punch-to-the-gut moment in the provocative new film, Join or Die, where we hear professor and bestselling author Dr. Robert Putnam say, “Your chances of dying over the next year are cut in half by joining a group.”

But let’s dial it back a few years when Putnam conducted a bit of social science research based on a simple observation: once upon a time, we went to more dinner parties, visited neighbors more often, joined the PTA or Rotary or even saw our families more often. That was the foundation of his bestseller, “Bowling Alone,” heralded by the The Boston Globe as “a Mountainous, momentous work,” and by The Economist as a “prodigious achievement.”

Now, several years later, two of Putnam’s students, now award-winning filmmakers, have produced Join or Die, a fast-moving, entertaining documentary that will be coming to The Flicks in a one-and-done screening on Thursday, August 9.

Sakena Lesmeister, project manager at J.R. Simplot Company and proud member of Rotary District 5400 in Boise visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about why her group is sponsoring the screening, and why the post-screening conversation will be even more important than the film itself.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News MoviesThe Flicks
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate