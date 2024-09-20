Open Streets Boise promotes safe streets with event this weekend

This weekend, in one part of Boise, the only traffic you’ll need to plan for is foot traffic.

A three-block stretch of the Depot Bench roads will close to cars this Sunday. It’s part of the Boise Bicycle Project’s Open Streets Boise.

S. Latah Street, between Crescent Rim and Cassia, will be open only to bikes, scooters, skateboards and pedestrians between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Boise Bicycle Project director Devin McComas says the event aims to promote alternatives to cars.

“The streets are a public work and they're part of our community and neighborhoods get to decide how we use it.”

So-called "bike buses," or long lines of cyclists, will ride together to the event. Pedestrians and bus commuters are invited to walk there.

They will arrive to live music and other activities. Guest speakers from the Ada County Highway District and Valley Regional Transit will be at the event.

McComas said they will talk about work on improving transportation accessibility in Boise.

“We do feel like part of our mission is advocating that people who are using sustainable transportation, bicycles, pedestrian, whatever access you're talking about are able to use those streets safely,” said McComas.

“Open Streets” means Boise will join cities across the country and the world that hold “car-free” cycling events. “Ciclovia,” the first event of this kind, took place in Bogotá, Colombia in the 1970s.